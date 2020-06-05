On Friday, Chivas Director of Football Ricardo Peláez dropped a bombshell as he completely rejected all major outgoing transfer rumors.

Given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Chivas ’debt to Necaxa, a number of high-profile players have been linked to moves away from the club.

However, Peláez assured that the Chivas core would not be affected.

“Let me see if I remember… That Pollo (Antonio Briseño) was going to Necaxa, (José) Madueña I think he was also going to Necaxa, with (Raúl) Gudiño. It was a package, I think three.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_kqinwpum_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /kqinwpum.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

“That Conejo (Isaac Brizuela) was going to Tigres… those are pure lies.

Fortunately, we have great communication with the players, we are constantly writing to each other.

“We are now in training and preparing for next season.

“I have just greeted everyone in the medical exams and none of that is true. I think that Chicote (Cristian Calderón) was also going (to Monterrey)… nothing is happening.

“The base of players that we had, the players that arrived only last January, will all remain. The youth squad will also remain.

“I think we have a great squad in quantity and quality, we have seven youth players in the first team, we have seven national team players.

“We are the base of the national team, we have great players in the academy (the majority of Pre-Olympic call-ups). So, I would say those were practically pure rumors. ”

Prior to the stoppage in play, Chivas were in fifth place in the 2020 Clausura and on a four-match unbeaten run.