Ricardo Peláez “closes” the campus and ends the issue of reinforcements

Facing the closing of the preseason towards the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the Chivas del Guadalajara, showed that there will be no “last minute” signings for the Sacred Herd.

Through his social networks, Ricardo Peláez published a photograph with the squad that is in the United States for the preseason declaring “we are who we are”, ending the rumors of the arrival of possible reinforcements for the Apertura.

Also read: Mexican Selection: “Tata” Martino and his blunt answer about the absence of “Chicharito” Hernández

“We are who we are and we are who we are. Full confidence in this group to start the tournament. We have a lot of faith in the work we have done. Hit it, Flock! @Chivas “

We are who we are and we are who we are. Full confidence in this group to start the tournament. We have a lot of faith in the work we have done. Hit it, Flock! @Chivas pic.twitter.com/PgYPDDDoDe – Ricardo Peláez L (@ RPELAEZ9) July 14, 2021

Unlike clubs like Tigres, Rayados, Necaxa and América, which made important additions, Chivas will remain with the same player base, being “reinforced” by elements from Tapatío.

The Sacred Flock will finish its preparation for the Apertura 2021 facing the Tuzos del Pachuca, and then start the new tournament against Atlético de San Luis on Date 1.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: