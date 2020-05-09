Striker Ricardo Oliveira, still from Atlético-MG, who turned 40 this week, revealed surprise to be on a list of players who are not part of the plans of coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The striker has publicly manifested after learning about the list of athletes who will not present themselves to the Rooster next Monday, May 11. In addition to Ricardo, five more players should not remain at the club, at least with Sampaoli.

Strikers Franco Di Santo and Edinho, midfielders José Welison and Ramon Martínez and full-back Lucas Hernández are the other names who will not be in Cidade do Galo to do tests to detect, or not, the presence of Covid-19.

Ricardo had at least the intention of fulfilling his contract with the Minas Gerais club, which would run until the end of 2020.

Ricardo was the only player who spoke publicly about his absence in Monday’s presentation at Galo- (Reproduction / Twitter)

– I was surprised by a situation, which everyone heard about, which came out in the press, but even so, given all of this, my present today is Atlético. I have a contract until the end of December and that’s what I think. Not just for family planning, but for professional planning, for a three-year contract, and I am fulfilling that contract-said Ricardo, in an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino.

The Galo striker has yet to define the future and was polite and political in his speech, avoiding criticism of the club or Sampaoli, who wanted him at Santos in 2019, but without an agreement with Atlético at the time.

– The future is in God’s hands. We can’t talk about it with a warm head. I am in the heat of news or another. I am a very serene guy, I do my reflections, I stay calm at home, I have a contract. Next week things are back to normal, and we’ll see what will happen, how everything will be conducted so that we can position ourselves later, ”said Ricardo, who has 110 games and 37 goals for Albinho Negro since he arrived in 2018.

