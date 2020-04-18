‘For the first time’ is the name of Camilo’s album, and refers to the song he performs with his wife Evaluna, which they released after their famous wedding in February of this year.

Evaluna celebrated this important achievement in Camilo’s musical career, and shared three sensual photographs; in one of them she is lying on the floor doing a sensual pose, while in the others she poses casually for the camera.

“At midnight the album by @camilomusica comes out so I got pretty for him. 😏 ”was the message that the young woman wrote next to the carousel of images, but her father and also singer Ricardo Montaner left her a confusing comment in said publication.

“It is good, already”, was what Montaner said. As a result of this message, fans assured that the father was referring to the kitsch that they have mocked on social networks, because followers feel that Camilo is very intense with Evaluna.

“They already have dad bored”, “they are jealous”, “get over it”, even dad says it “,” he is good with so much clowning “,” dad got tired “, were some of the comments that were left to him Ricardo Montaner, after expressing himself in the photos of his daughter.

Nevertheless, Ricardo’s comment could refer to the sensual photo of his daughter, to ask him to lower the tone of the images he publishes on social networks.

Next, the publication of Evaluna, the message from his father Ricardo and reactions from his followers:

Instagram @Evaluna

