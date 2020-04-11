The days for the marriage of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner pass in a wonderful way: after the premiere of ‘Favorite’, the Venezuelan started a challenge but his wife beat him with another. If it was not clear to you which one it is, here we leave you the private little dance of Evaluna!

Favourite is one of the singer’s new songs Camilo, that he launched being at home with the whole family Montaner.

The video clip shows the best moments of the Venezuelan honeymoon with his wife, the actress Evaluna Montaner. Fall in love!

From this, he began a challenge in social networks and that was viralized by the current and famous Tik Tok application: his characteristic little step in any part of the house and in this way. Mommy!

But Evaluna Montaner stepped forward and thanks to her husband, she put together her own challenge, specifically for the following stanza: “You are perfect / Without the 90-60-90 / After the world I would turn around / I had you next to me and I didn’t there was dao ‘account / That you are perfect “. He beat Camilo!

And when we believed that the Venezuelan could no longer captivate her fans, this time Camilo shared a video of the challenge but with his wife marking the figure: in the kitchen!

Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner have no limits and their followers love that about them as a marriage. An applause!

