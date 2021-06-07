Ricardo Montaner: New Single – Music News

Ricardo Montaner is a real legacy in the music industry, it really is, and today he brings us a new single that you are going to love! Especially because of the slightly different theme, also a ballad that you are going to enjoy a lot.

Ricardo Montaner premiered on May 31 his new single entitled, “Canto” and Ricardo Montaner, made a series of songs dedicated to God, dedicated to faith, dedicated to the universe and is that in fact his new album is called that, ” FAITH ”, like this or more beautiful?

We were used to romantic ballads from Ricardo Montaner, those that to date we listen to when we are in love, or heartbroken, those of Ricardo Montaner, of course they touch your soul! But it turns out that this time Montaner decided to do something slightly different.

Something dedicated to God, and it is that we are honest, this almost does not happen, such talented and believing artists fills our soul with love, especially because they truly transmit it, they make us believe that humanity has salvation, in these times in which relationships are already so disposable, you meet one and fall in love with another, and deception and betrayal begin to become something so common, that in this society the fact that such a talented artist with many years of experience professional in the world of the music industry brings us such cute singles and with so much message we find it simply inspiring!

We are happy to share with you Montaner’s new single entitled, “Canto”, a song that as of today, its official video clip has almost half a million views and we are going for more! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HSbwPGzl8g