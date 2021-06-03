Ricardo Montaner helped Nodal to choose a ring for Belinda | Instagram

The singer Ricardo Montaner addressed in the middle of an interview with the press the issue of the commitment between the two figures of music, at which time he also confessed, he helped to Christian nodal to choose the ring for the singer.

Ricardo Montaner He was one of the closest witnesses to the romance that arose between Belinda and Christian Nodal in the middle of the “La Voz” program broadcast last year on Tv Azteca.

He was the interpreter of “Tan enamorados”, who also confessed that he helped Christian Nodal choose the ring that he gave to Belinda in a restaurant in Barcelona, ​​Spain, which is valued at three million dollars.

I helped Nodal choose the ring, (but) he paid for it in full, Montaner said, clearing up rumors that Nodal had paid for the expensive jewel in installments.

In the same way, Ricardo Montaner, 63, assured that although his colleagues tried to hide their romance, this was simply impossible during the recordings of the singing program.

Of course I was a witness. They tried to hide what was happening, but love is very difficult to hide, so the situation on the panel was very obvious. We enjoyed it very much. On more than one occasion we had some talks with Nodal, one of those talks from father to son, like the ones I have had with my children, he said.

It may interest you. On the way to roses Belinda and Christian Nodal get engaged?

Finally, Hector Eduardo Reglero, known in the environment as Ricardo Montaner, had nothing but praise for his colleagues and raised his hand to be one of the guests at the long-awaited wedding.

Today I can say that Belinda has a great boy by her side with a lot of feeling and, also, with a lot of desire for it to work and that is very important.

Also, the consecrated figure of the show, shared that the Spanish, Belinda, has been a woman who has not had very good experiences in love in the past.

Nodal has a woman next to him who has tried his luck in love in previous years and has not done too well. I feel that Nodal is taking a wonderful princess and I hope they marry soon and invite me, because they have not spoken to me to invite me, he concluded.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

How much did it cost?

After the great news about the commitment between the acclaimed couple of the show was released, more details emerged about the controversial ring that the interpreter of “Adiós amor” gave to the singer.

It may interest you Send Diego Boneta a loving message to Belinda for her wedding

It is presumed that the valuable jewel that the “pop star” received from her fiancé today had a high cost of 3 million dollars, around 60 million pesos.

It was the designer of the valuable piece who would reveal more details about the expensive ring made in the prestigious jewelry called “Angel City Jewelers”, located in Los Angeles, California.

The establishment is dedicated to pampering the tastes of its most select clients, such as Christian Nodal, who for the television actress did not skimp on luxuries.

The piece has a large emerald-cut main diamond and is surrounded by small diamonds around it. The designer of the piece chose not to reveal the figure that the “Sonoran would have paid for the jewel,” however, he gave an approximate cost of its value.

I can’t tell you what he (Nodal) paid, what I want to tell you is that if you want a similar ring, this one is around a million dollars, depending on the stone you want, each one is different, without diamonds, usually it depends on the stones you want.

It may interest you Millie Gould painted horns to Luis Miguel with the same man

The valuable piece will cost even more than the ring that Alex Rodríguez gave Jennifer López.