Ricardo Montaner helped Nodal choose Belinda’s ring

Christian nodal left everyone breathless with the spectacular engagement ring that delivered to Belinda some days ago. The ring, which is priced at around $ 3 million, was designed by exclusive Los Angeles-based Angel City Jewelers. As it was a unique and special jewel, Belinda’s boyfriend had some help to choose the design and who better than someone who was a witness of his love; We refer to Ricardo Montaner, who revealed that he helped the young interpreter choose the ring for ‘Beli’.

© @ cristy_nodalBelinda and Christian Nodal got engaged a week ago

“I helped Nodal choose the ring, (but) he paid for it in full,” said the singer-songwriter in an interview with Agencia Reforma. Montaner, Nodal and Belinda, like María José, crossed their paths in La Voz (TV Azteca) in 2020, and with daily coexistence, they began to form ties of friendship, especially between Nodal and ‘Beli’. Months later, after strong rumors of a relationship, in August 2020, the couple confirmed their relationship .

© @ ricardomontanerMontaner helped Nodal choose the ideal ring for ‘Beli’

Upon witnessing the first days of the relationship and seeing how in love they were, the interpreter of La gloria de Dios said the following: “Today I can say that Belinda has a great boy with a lot of feeling and, also, with great desire that it works and that is very important ”.

© @ LavozmexicoBelinda and Christian Nodal met at La Voz in 2020

On the interpreter of Love at first sight, Ricardo Montaner had nothing but flattery and referred to her as a great girl, who after several heartbreak, has finally found a sincere love in Nodal. “Nodal has a woman who has tried her luck in love in previous years and has not done too well. I feel like Nodal is taking a wonderful princess, ”he said.