Ricardo Montaner ‘fights’ in networks to defend Camilo, his son-in-law

Montaner He tends to be very close to his fans, and it is common to see him respond to the messages that his followers write there, however, this Saturday the response he gave to one of his fans, who assured that ‘if it were a concert solo he gladly paid ‘the cost of the show ticket, but the user suggested’ removing ‘his son-in-law from the show.

Although there were immediate responses from other users who criticized the comment, it was Ricardo himself who made it clear that he defends his own from anyone.

Ricardo Montaner. (Facebook / Ricardo Montaner.)

“Beloved and dear Andrés and Marisol, rather than taking away my family, I prefer to take you away. I do better with them than with poisonous people who show their nature in a public comment. God bless you and transform your bitter hearts … I love you “, wrote the interpreter of ‘He is going to miss me’.

Immediately his comment was filled with reactions in favor and other followers applauded that he gives a place to his family, and puts it first in these kinds of situations. On the other hand, some users said they were ‘dismayed’ at the response, regretting that it responded to a bad comment and not to the hundreds of messages of support that their fans leave in their publications.

Camilo He is the husband of the youngest daughter of Montaner, Eva Luna, who married the famous interpreter in early 2020 and with whom she has had a love affair for several years.