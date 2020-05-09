Your browser does not support iframes.

The singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner He used the networks to dedicate some sweet words to his older son, Alexander, on the occasion of his birthday.

The 62-year-old artist shared a photograph of father and son in Santorini, Greece, and recalled in the emotional post what the hours were like after becoming a father for the first time when he was just 18 years old.

“Ale was my first mission of responsibility as a man. I am barely 18, become a dad ”, you can read at the beginning of the text. “That day I was standing on the other side of the glass watching my first son move his little feet in disorder, little cat with light green eyes, the first of my five,” he continued.

“Today I celebrate you and I count, that inexorable account, nostalgia plus love, is equal to time. I love you baby. Happy birthday », added the artist.

Ale, as the singer calls him affection, inherited his father’s talent and from a young age began to make his way in the world of music. In 2001 he released an album called Everything I Have.

He graduated from the University of Miami as a Business Administrator, and later, Montaner’s son, 44, decided to dedicate himself to the business world within the same artistic sector.

Alejandro serves as Vice President of Artists & Repertoire at Sony Music Latin and is the father and creator of Sony Secret Sessions, as described by his social profile.

The Argentine interpreter has been married for 30 years to Marlene Rodriguez, the mother of her last three children, Mauricio Alberto, Ricardo Andrés, and Eva Luna, who have also followed in his footsteps as an artist.

However, before before starting a family with his current partner, Montaner had a marriage with Ana Vaz.

The singer married his first wife in 1975, but they only lasted 11 years. From the fruit of that relationship, their first two children were born, Alejandro Montaner and Héctor Montaner Jr.

Héctor, 38, is the singer’s second son, he is also dedicated to music like his brothers, as he is a composer and singer. On his Instagram account he shares part of his work in the artistic field, and has participated in musical projects with Abraham Mateo and the group CNCO.

Héctor is also the father of three children, who have made the interpreter the happiest grandfather in the world.

In 2019, Ricardo married his wife Marlene for the sixth time. Through his official Instagram account, the artist expressed, at the time, how excited he is every time he goes to the altar with the woman of his life.

The date was very special for the couple, because with this renewal of vows they also celebrated their 30th anniversary in Santorini, Greece.

Today we remarried. It was the sixth time, I was as excited or more than the first … why will it be? I have taken this ceremony so seriously that I spent it crying. I recognize myself more in love than ever and I intend to make her happier. I still believe in marriage and forever, “wrote the artist.

DO NOT MISS:

Ricardo Montaner loses cousin of the elderly due to coronavirus

ON VIDEO: Ricardo Montaner shares touching moments of his daughter’s wedding