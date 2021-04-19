Ricardo Montaner and family: The new Kardashians?

Courtesy Imagine It Media Pr

NTERTAIN, the powerful multimedia company recently launched by NEON16’s Lex Borrero, music mogul Tommy Mottola, and Range Media Partners, today announced the start of development and production of its first original series, Los Montaners.

The no-script documentary series will give fans an exclusive look into the most viral and influential family in Latin music, the Montaners. In addition to captivating the world’s attention with chart-topping music, the Montaner family has become a sensation through their social media following of more than 150 million and more than eight billion views of video content. . Borrero will executive produce the series, with Range Media Partners co-producing the project, handling the series’ global sales. The production will be shot globally as the crew follows the daily life of the Montaner family.

The Los Montaners series will follow the evolution of the successful family’s love stories, careers, and conflicts while balancing maintaining their Christian values ​​and rock & roll family dynamics. With four decades of success, the iconic artist and singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner has five children, Alejandro, Héctor, Ricky, Mau and Evaluna, and has 31 years of marital happiness with filmmaker Marlene Rodríguez Miranda.

In 2019, Evaluna Montaner, star of Nickelodeon’s “Club 57,” married Latin Grammy® winner and global pop sensation Camilo. After a fairytale romance, their love led them to the altar to declare their “yes, I do.” The bohemian young couple, who met in 2015, are documented navigating life as newlyweds, managing their fledgling careers and becoming one of the most famous couples in Latin music.

HOW DO WE KNOW US? – Camilo and Evaluna Who asked who’s cell phone number? Do you want to know how a Shampoo changed our lives? A video that they asked us a loooong time ago !! Do not forget to subscribe, share the video, and COMMENT BELOW HERE WHAT VIDEOS YOU WANT US TO DO !!!! Always from love to you !! Subscribe to my Channel and don’t miss… 2017-03-27T23: 00: 00Z

The work of his sons, Mau and Ricky, has proven to be a hit machine creating some of the most important songs in Latin music as performers, producers and songwriters. Mau Montaner and his wife, Creative Director Sara Escobar, who have been together for approximately 7 years, bring their share of funny witty and inseparable love as the “adults” in the family. Ricky Montaner and his fiancée, actress, model and television personality, Stefi Roitman, are the “rebels” of the family and now they are heading down the aisle in what is sure to be the wedding of the year.

Mau y Ricky – Fresh (Official Video) Mau y Ricky – Fresh (Official Video) Music: Apple Music: smarturl.it/rifresh/applemusic Spotify: smarturl.it/rifresh/spotify Amazon: smarturl.it/rifresh/az YouTube: smarturl.it/rifresh/youtube iTunes: smarturl.it/rifresh/itunes Deezer: smarturl.it/rifresh/deezer Lyrics: Wah Ok Fresh So fresh that I speak to you in English From head to toe (feet, feet, feet) So they know Flow from another dimension And everything at the same time Fresh Tan… 2021-04-01T22: 00: 10Z

This past year served, among other things, to spend more time than ever together and to dialogue in depth about everything about us, what was happening to us, about our careers; in short, everything, “said the family patriarch. “Among other things, we rekindled the expectations we had about doing a program together and thus being able to communicate to people that message of what we feel the family union means… communicate that one can be happy in the midst of circumstances, despite anything. and the threats that surround us, ”says Ricardo Montaner.

The series will feature:

Ricardo Montaner – Latin music icon and multiple GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® nominees; Latin GRAMMY® winner for Musical Excellence

Marlene Rodriguez – Ricardo’s wife and filmmaker

Ricky montaner – award-winning artist and member of the duo Mau and Ricky

Stefi roitman – actress, model and television presenter, fiancee of Ricky Montaner

Mau montaner – award-winning artist and member of the duo Mau and Ricky

Sara escobar – creative director, wife of Mau Montaner

Evaluna Montaner – actress, singer, songwriter and director

Camilo Echeverry – husband of Evaluna, Latin GRAMMY® award-winning singer and songwriter.