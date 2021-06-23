Ricardo Martínez: “Canelo is criticized mainly for envy”

Darío Pérez

Regarding the final farewell to the rings of the Mexican boxing myth, Julio César Chávez, this past Saturday, ESPABOX wanted to know first-hand the impressions of a representative of boxing in the Aztec country.

Ricardo Martinez (19-0, 10 KO) is a Mexican boxer who plays in the light heavyweight, who spoke a few months ago for ESPABOX and who knows personally Chávez, an icon of the past, and Canelo Álvarez, a legend of the present in the American country. For this reason, we have taken advantage of the situation to speak with him about the importance of the figure of Chávez in his land.

Martínez points out, regarding Chávez, that «He has been the best boxer in Mexico and one of the best in Latin America, and it is an honor to see him on top of the ring at his age. Chávez has motivated all of us who now box here, he started from zero to 89-0, it is incredible, he would place him among the three best Mexican athletes of all time, of any discipline. I admire him for his punching, for his style, and from there I have learned the hook to the liver, which is the blow with which I have managed to win almost every fight by knockout. I was very happy to see him get into the ring, because he has also had some negative episodes, but he never lost the will to get into a ring, and that is to be admired. Machito Camacho also collaborated to make a good farewell fight. Now it seems that Chávez has already passed the banner to Canelo, who is the best Mexican boxer and is on his way to being great of all time ».

On his son, the other side of the coin: «Chávez Jr. doesn’t bring much to boxing anymore, I would have liked to be able to face him now to make myself a better name for the fame he has. I was a bit sorry for him, former world champion, he has a good record, but he lost to this fighter and I think it would be best if he retired. He has no reflexes, he does not move his waist and he does not combine, it seems that he does not train … His father was better than him ».

Martínez also remarked to us some hallmarks of our sport there in his country and its ins and outs, from day to day: «Here boxers make their debut at the age of fifteen. And there are many evenings… Here in Tijuana there are sometimes even two a week, the bad thing is that they are not very big. There is a lot of boxing, yes, but I think there is a lack of quality. Personally, I am fortunate to be able to focus only on boxing because my family helps me with everything from a gym to being able to go camping outside. Institutionally, boxing is supported a lot as well.

We take the opportunity to ask you about your plans for the near future: “We have a very big fight almost signed, we cannot say anything yet so that the negotiations do not become hindered and it could fall. It would be for September, and it could catapult us to the top ten in the world in the division. The plan is to do it outside the country, and it would be very big, but we are waiting to have the contract and we are training hard in the meantime. I hope to say the rival soon, but it will be a before and after in my career ».

Ricardo also conveys his enthusiasm for the upcoming DAZN galas in Mexico, associating Eddie Hearn with Canelo Promotions, and himself who worked with the company of the super-middleweight champion at the beginning of his career: “It is very important for us that we do not have to go out to get world titles, but also to be able to do it in our country. And it would be very good to have an opportunity now with Canelo Promotions, since this is a great growth that they are going to have worldwide. At the moment, we are not negotiating much because just on Saturday they have their first function.

Speaking of Canelo and the criticism received by a certain sector of his compatriots, he points out that «It is a lot out of envy, Canelo has done what we would all want, to be a world champion and a legend. Before, the Mexican world champions were not as disciplined as he was, and that is why some of them may not identify themselves, but their numbers and everything they are doing is out of the ordinary. And he has a great team, I worked with Chepo Reynoso, although now I work mostly with my father ».

He ends up giving us a wish, spontaneously: «I would like to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt; as a Mexican, it would be a great pride for me ».

The full talk can be seen on video at this link.

