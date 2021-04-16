Ricardo Marcano from Caracas is triple crowned in El Salvador (so far)

Irimar Martínez | April 14, 2021

Valencia-

Venezuelan players lead in all parts of the world in this 2021, in The Savior (LNB) specifically the Caraqueño Ricardo Marcano who is part of the 5 Creoles participating in this season and who is triple crowned Batting.

The Venezuelan infilder who in Venezuela (LVBP) set a record with the Turkish ship in the 2019-2020 season in 17 games played with an average of .292, seeks to improve all aspects of the game for this opportunity on the grounds of the National Professional Baseball League of The Savior (LNB) “You learn something new every day. I try to focus on learning, adjusting and improving the defense, the batting and the mental, I am always willing to improve even if it is something minimal “

Despite the fact that after the pandemic the year 2020 was an inactive season for the Venezuelan player, he currently leads on the circuit (LNB) this season with an average of .419 in 14 Contested games.

Marcano feels comfortable and comfortable having fellow countryman Ivan Colmenares in his team as manager. “We have good communication, he is a person who lets you play calmly and also says things well when he has to say them. I think that is fundamental because you can play with a little more confidence “

The 23-year-old from Caracas is undoubtedly looking for qualification for his current team in The Savior (Falcons), without leaving aside their plans and goals in Venezuelan baseball “I would love to play in the LVBP again .. Playing in Venezuela is an opportunity to open doors for you .. It is an opportunity to learn, compete as you are with high-level players. They are the majors, veterans and it is a way to show what I can do on the field of play “