Ricardo La Volpe to Dorados? The Bigotón was present in the preseason of the Great Fish

The Sinaloa Dorados of the Expansion League MX They were able to boast a luxury visit, facing the start of the Apertura 2021, the experienced technical director, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe visited the whole of the Great Fish.

Through his official Twitter account, the mustache shared a photograph where he is seen accompanied by the technical body and staff of the Dorados de Sinaloa, in a meeting during the preseason of the Sinaloan team.

Before said postcard, users on social networks invited La Volpe to join the Sinaloan staff that is led by ‘Chiquis’ García (who is La Volpe’s son-in-law); however, the club has not fixed its position after the match.

It should be noted that during the preseason, Dorados maintains a winning streak after defeating Tapatío and Leones Negros.

