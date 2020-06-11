One of the topics that is being talked about in the world of football in this context of a pandemic is where the Argentina Selection in the South American Qualifiers for him World of Qatar 2022. Some days ago, Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Albiceleste team, said: “We have played in River during the previous process and there was no problem, what is the problem? Now if they give me a choice. They ask me a question and that is the answer I give, I like to feel the warmth of the public …. “However, he clarified:” What I am saying is that I am trying to understand what my philosophy is regarding being able to feel the warmth of the public. To the best of Newell’sthe of Centralthe of Racingthe of Velez It is also close. For me we need that kind of court, not to mention that of Mouth. So that people are in the heat near the player. I like that. If you give me a choice … “.

After these statements, several protagonists left their thoughts on the stadiums of our country. On this occasion, the one who spoke with Una Moneda Al Aire on Club 947 was Ricardo Gareca. The technical director of the Peruvian National Team did not assure that La Bombonera is legendary for the Argentine team. “Boca’s pitch is mythical for Boca, I don’t know if for the Argentine National Team,” commented the ‘Flaco’.

On the other hand, when they asked him about the possibility of managing the national team at some point, he explained: “For every coach, the maximum ambition is to manage the National Team of his country, but I find it unlikely that it would be coincidental that they are looking for a new coach. and I’m just out of a job. ” True to his convictions, Gareca answered sincerely if he would like to return to Vélez or to Boca, where it rang on several occasions. “It is difficult to tell you if I want to direct Boca or Vélez. It is not that I say what I want to do and they come looking for me. Logically I have a history of many years in Vélez and a lot of love, but it is not so easy,” said the DT .

Regarding one of the best technical directors in the country, as is Marcelo Gallardo, analyzed: “He managed to establish himself in River and achieve very important goals. For me, he and his coaching staff have all the experience and are at the highest level. There is always the mystery of going to Europe. “In addition, El Flaco told who he would like to see in Argentine soccer:”Paolo Guerrero He is a striker suitable for any League and in Argentina it would be an idol. I would have liked to see it in Argentina“he asserted.

In closing, he referred to the chance that Lautaro Martinez be transferred to Barcelona. “You have to play. It is not worth just going to Barcelonasit next to Messi and stay there. You have to go out and play and earn the place. I wish he could continue playing and have continuity “, he closed Gareca.