Ricardo Gareca, Argentine coach who commands the Peruvian team, drew attention on social networks for the particular look he exhibits in the quarantine, with a significant amount of beard.
It was in the video that the Sub Commission of the Fan of Vélez published, club in which the “Tiger” is an idol for the four titles he achieved there being his coach: the fragment quickly went viral and users took advantage to explode the memes.
Gareca was compared to film and television characters like Tom Hanks and his leading role in Castaway, Gandalf of the Lord of the Rings and Chuck Norris, American actor world champion Tang soo do.
Gareca, you had to stay in your house, not isolate yourself in a cave in the middle of the mountain. https://t.co/JSeKMx2Fsy
“Because tomorrow the sun will rise, who knows what the tide will bring?”, Chuck ‘el Tigre Gareca’ Noland. ? pic.twitter.com/Uqs32oVQN8
Ricardo Gareca vs Chimpandolfo pic.twitter.com/t5xsukwM4n
?? Confirmed: 2 of Castaway is coming. The Tigre Gareca would star it pic.twitter.com/X12elUO904
When asked about the reason for the striking look, Gareca was clear and specific: “The beard, when this quarantine was established, I said ‘I am not going to shave it until it comes out.’ Imagine that we are going 70 days and until June 30 all this continues. When I get back to my normal life, I will shave. ”, assured the 62-year-old man without turns, who classified Peru to a World Cup after a 36-year absence.
The Gareca Tiger of the quarantine is the same Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/mCU7naYiJp
I directed Vélez once and it was great pic.twitter.com/0yAeRRWZ52
Ricardo “castaway” gareca https://t.co/SXBoMEASce
Lastly, he regretted being away from his family, which is located in Argentina: “I am in contact with everyone, but I have never been distant for so long, like this, and the situation is rare,” he concluded.
It seems a little huh! pic.twitter.com/OH0Ojf0DtY
