Ricardo Gareca spoke of Colombia, rival in Qualifying Qatar 2022, Rueda, Copa América | National teams

Peru and Colombia will no longer be able to hide their cards: they will meet in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and also in the next Copa América.

And a connoisseur of Colombian soccer like the coach of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, is already prepared for those confrontations with his respected friend, Reinaldo Rueda, new coach of the Colombian National Team.

“For us it is a beautiful opportunity to face a selection from the Colombian category in this unwanted start we had in the tie, in which we are in a complicated situation,” said the Argentine to the Blog Deportivo program.

He knows that with Peru, Colombia is not comfortable: “The matches with Colombia have been very even, they were always very close. All the matches that come to mind have been very close matches, not only in the development of the game, but also in the final result, we have narrowly lost or drawn. “

Regarding that qualifying duel, just before the Copa América and at the premiere of Rueda after the departure of Queiroz, Gareca prefers to be cautious: “we are going to wait to see the call. We have experience of having faced several games with Rueda and we know the knowledge he has of his country. It will be difficult but, for our motivation and recovery, it would be very important to play a good game against a team from the Colombian category, “he had said in a talk with the EFE agency.

Another issue will be the challenge of the Copa América: “for us the Copa América has always been fundamental to consolidate ourselves as a group, but before this Copa América there are the two knockout dates that for us are fundamental because we could not start well. which keeps us focused in these moments, “concluded Gareca.