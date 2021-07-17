Ricardo Gareca, DT of Peru, warns Ormeño after the Copa América

The coach explained that the striker of the Mexican Lion Santiago Ormeño, who made his debut in the Copa América with the Peruvian team, barely played because he had reached the tournament without competition rhythm, having stopped training after the Mexican league ended.

“He did not foresee the possibility of being called up for the Copa América,” Gareca said, despite having included him on the preliminary list for the tournament.

Also read: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo shows off his special boots for the 2021 Apertura (PHOTO)

“I am sure it will not happen again. We took it slowly and tried to prepare it in the best way not to expose it, because it was to give him such responsibility in the face of so much expectation that was generated with him,” he added.

️ Ricardo Gareca, DT of @SeleccionPeru at a press conference: “Ormeño did not foresee being called up to the Copa América. He finished the championship and did not continue with a preparation. That meant that he did not arrive in the best conditions . We took it slowly so as not to expose it. ” pic.twitter.com/1ZzXBfRSo5 – Football neighborhood | Peru (@Barrio_Futbol) July 16, 2021

Gareca recalled that Ormeño “went from less to more” and was at his best in the final matches of the tournament, although by then the undisputed starter was Gianluca Lapadula.

“From what he has transmitted to me, (Lapadula) has taken great affection, both from his teammates and from the people,” Gareca commented on the Benevento striker, who in the Copa América consolidated himself as Peru’s scorer after his decision to resign from the Italian national team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content