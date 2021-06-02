Ricardo Gareca beats the match Peru vs Colombia, Qualifiers | National teams

This Thursday, June 3, the Colombian National Team visits Lima to face the Peruvian National Team for the seventh round of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 in what will be a game ‘to the death’, due to the bad start of both teams in the games qualifiers for the World Cup.

Ricardo Garceca, DT of the Inca national team, attended the media and gave clues on how he will form his team for the duel against the Tricolor, by ensuring that his highest figure, Paolo Guerrero, is not completely ruled out and could be from the beginning.

“We need to join and recover. I can be analyzing some variants not only of names, but of system. The defensive system must be adjusted in all lines. I think we are in a position to be able to solve it,” he said.

And he added: “I saw Paolo Guerrero very well and happy. We contemplate the possibility that he could be from the start. Paolo Guerrero contributes a lot to the National Team in all aspects. I know that the predisposition is on his part.”

Likewise, the Argentine strategist referred to the Colombia National Team and affirmed that both teams are up to the task to ‘provide a good show’: “We have always had very tough games against Colombia. It is a National Team with great players, a new coach assumes experience as Reinaldo. We have an idea with which Colombia we are going to find “.

“The absences of two notable players like James and Falcao speak of having other important ones to replace them. No one can doubt their football qualities, but we prefer to focus on those who are going to replace them. Both teams are in a position to provide a good show and going out to find the game, “he concluded.

Peru and Colombia will meet this Thursday at the National Stadium of Peru and can be enjoyed at 9:00 pm, Colombia time.