Ricardo Ferretti, Chivas or retirement after three decades as DT in Liga MX

The golden age of the UANL Tigers with Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti It is close to having an official end, as everything points to the Brazilian coach not continuing with the felines for the following season, closing his third cycle with the Monterrey after a ten-year tenure and a dozen titles in the university showcases .

Despite Ferretti had assured to have a verbal agreement to extend his contract with the UANL Tigers, This is far from being the case, so it is already rumored that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara could be his next team, as the rojiblancos want to start a new sports project, replacing Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Although the idea is somewhat far-fetched, since the character and style of the Tuca Ferretti do not agree with the management of Ricardo Peláez, since the manager is usually very involved in the work of the technicians of the teams where he has worked, the rumor was uncovered by journalist Edu Torres, who assured that the Flock is attentive to Ricardo’s future, as they intend to catch him in the summer.

If the departure of Tuca Ferretti turns out to be true, I only hope that tomorrow they will give him their just recognition. If it will be his last Clásico at the Uni I hope there will be a shower of applause and no boos. The most successful coach of Tigres, Nuevo León and Mexico deserves minimal that. pic.twitter.com/RWMqwzjI11 – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) April 23, 2021

Ferretti’s quality as a DT is not in doubt, his 30 years of uninterrupted career in Liga MX support him, in addition to the 7 Liga MX titles, 4 Champion of Champions, 1 Copa MX and 1 Concachampions that he has harvested in his long life. race.

He must not miss work, say the experts who already see the future of Ricardo Ferreti in the MX League, and they say it with complete certainty, because Tuca has not gone a single tournament without directing since he retired as a player in 1991 with the Pumas of the UNAM.

Pumas 1991-1996 Chivas 1996-2000 Tigres 200-2003 Toluca 2003-2004 Morelia 2005 Tigres 2006 Pumas 2006 2010 Tigres 20120-2021

With Tuca Ferretti ‘unemployed’ in the summer, there are few projects available for a technician of Ferretti’s character and style, because in addition to Chivas, only a change of helm is foreseen in his ‘beloved’ Pumas de la UNAM, who do not they had a good semester with Andrés Lillini on the bench.

Another possibility, and of which few speak, is the retirement of Ferretti, who would not see with bad eyes starting a new stage in football, now as a manager, because in the recent past he commented that it would not be a bad idea to continue in the Tigers in this facet, although due to the ways in which their departure is taking place, this possibility seems complicated.

