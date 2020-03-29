Melody pasini Y Ricardo Centurion they wore boyfriends 4 years. Both were complying with the mandatory quarantine in the department that the player of Velez It has in Madero Port, but an exit of the young woman towards Lomas de zamora ended with his death.

The unexpected event occurred when Pasini I was driving towards the Buenos Aires suburbs and suddenly suffered cardiac arrest that made him lose control of the vehicle.

The event occurred on Sunday morning and the death was confirmed by police sources. The investigations now lie in the reason that caused the departure of the young woman in full quarantine.

While the relationship with Centurion It was quite unstable, she always accompanied him in the worst moments of the footballer’s career. He even traveled with him to Italy when he was transferred to Genoa and also lived in Mexico when the ex Racing Y Mouth wore the Atlético San Luis.

As reported by the TN news signal, the accident occurred in Villa Corina when she from 25 years, was leaving his home.

The exact location of the accident was at the intersection of the streets Allende Y Parchment at Sunday 10:13. Some witnesses assured him Infobae that the impact was prior to the desperate request for help from all the neighbors. One of the most heartbreaking images was the heartbroken cry of Ricardo Centurión, when he threw himself towards the door of his girlfriend’s house in shock.