The pandemic caught him with his new production in the oven … but he found how to put it in the showcase! This is “Blanco”, the new production of singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona, available from Friday, May 29 exclusively on his website “Mundo Arjona”, as he had promised this week in a live chat with his fans on social networks to discuss his new projects.

“The idea is to do something special for important people,” explained the Guatemalan artist in a live on his Instagram account, to which nearly 120 thousand people connected. With that idea in mind, they came up with the idea of ​​taking the plans that Arjona and his collaborators had for the presentation and tour of the production to the virtual world, than initially would be a double disc.

“Since the concept of‘ Black and White ’was born, they wanted to innovate and do something new,” sources from his team said. The idea for the double album, which has been in the works for more than a year, was always that music was one more element within an artistic proposal that integrated graphic art, photography and literature.

Then the coronavirus arrived and the concept evolved to be two separate releases for each album and bring to the internet a traveling art exhibition that had been planned for eight major cities during the tour, scheduled for later this year.

White in an exclusive world

The first single to be heard from “Blanco” was the song «Hongos», a song that currently approaches 37 million YouTube views and was the best cannon shot to announce the most ambitious Guatemalan album.

Now to accompany the release of the album, Arjona chose “The love that had me”, a theme that will also have an audiovisual component, which includes the official video and another in which the artist explains the origin of the theme, and will be available on the usual sites such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora or Deezer.

There the traditional ends. The rest of the songs – “Die to live”, “Blues of notoriety”, “The invisible”, “Tarot”, “You will survive” and “The portrait” they can only be initially enjoyed by those who subscribe paying MundoArjona.com or in a mobile application.

This is the first time that a Latino artist restricts access to his music and accompanies an album with an experience made for virtual reality platforms.

That does not mean that the songs will not reach the general public, because, according to the Arjona team, the plan is to release one song per week to the general market, until the eight “Blanco” are completed.

Although there is no date yet, the complementary album, «Negro», will be published in the same way.

A 360 gallery

Faced with a reality that prevents tours, Arjona and his team refused to give up on the idea of ​​the gallery, to recreate it virtually.

The 360 ​​gallery experience, released this Friday on MundoArjona.com, resembles a video game, in which the user watches videos of musical moments, conversations and paintings alluding to the artist’s career.

The result of this initiative, which also includes artist forays into literature, will not be seen until all the songs from «Blanco» and «Negro» are finished making public, which will take months, according to the team’s estimates. .

