Singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona released “Blanco”, his new album, which, as his team revealed to Efe, will only be available in its entirety on his Mundo Arjona website and not to listen to or initially buy on “streaming” platforms.

“The idea is to do something special for important people,” the Guatemalan artist also explained in a live chat with his fans on social media to discuss his new projects.

With that in mind, the idea was born to take to the virtual world the plans that Arjona and his collaborators had for the presentation and the tour of the production, which initially would be a double album.

“Since the concept of ‘Blanco’ and ‘Negro’ was born, they wanted to innovate and do something new,” said sources from his team.

The idea for the double album, which has been in the works for more than a year, was always that music was one more element within an artistic proposal that integrated graphic art, photography and literature.

Then the coronavirus arrived and the concept evolved to be two separate releases for each album and bring to the internet a traveling art exhibition that had been planned for eight major cities during the tour, scheduled for later this year.

The music, for its part, will be paid in drops for the fans and on disk in its entirety can only be enjoyed by those who subscribe by paying to MundoArjona.com or on a mobile application.

This is the first time that a Latino artist restricts access to his music and accompanies an album with an experience made for virtual reality platforms.

AN EXCLUSIVE DISC

Arjona released the first single from “Blanco” in late April. With the name “Hongos”, the song that currently approaches 37 million YouTube views, was the best cannon shot to announce the singer’s most ambitious album.

Now to accompany the release of the album, Arjona chose “El amor que me me”, a theme that also has an audiovisual component, which includes the official video and another in which the artist explains the origin of the theme, and is available at the usual sites like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora or Deezer.

“Canelo” Álvarez, Leo Messi, Ben Affleck or the Resident himself give passionate kisses in quarantine in the video “Before the world ends”.

There the traditional ends. The rest of the songs – “Dying to live”, “Blues of notoriety”, “The invisible”, “Tarot”, “You will survive” and “The portrait” – can only be initially enjoyed by its subscribers.

That does not mean that the songs will not reach the general public, because, according to the Arjona team, the plan is to release one song per week to the general market, until the eight “Blanco” are completed.

Although there is no date yet, the complementary album, “Negro”, will be published in the same way.

A VIRTUAL GALLERY

Faced with a reality that prevents tours, Arjona and his team refused to give up on the idea of ​​the gallery, to recreate it virtually.

The 360 ​​Gallery experience resembles a video game, in which the user watches videos of musical moments, conversations, and pictures alluding to the artist’s career.

This release comes after a single prior notice on your Instagram and Twitter account.

The result of this initiative, which also includes artist forays into literature, will not be seen until all the songs from “Blanco” and “Negro” have been released, which will take months, according to the team’s estimates. .

