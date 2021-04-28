

Ricardo Arjona.

Ricardo Arjona makes a confession to his daughter Adria Arjona, who turned 29 years old. Her famous father wrote her a moving message that, although he is very private with his personal life, this time he gave himself a permission and published it on his Instagram account.

Adria is the eldest daughter of the three that the singer has, she and Ricardo junior are the result of her first marriage to Leslie Torres, and Nicolás of his current partner, the Venezuelan model, Deisy Arvelo.

“I was spying on you through the window. You in the yard you took off the protection wheels from the bicycle and you submitted to the vertigo of the luck of the balance on your own when you were only 6. You fell 4 times, caressed the scrapes on your knees and got back up.

Then I pretended not to know anything when you ran in to tell me you wanted me to see something. I came down with you and you showed me how much you mastered balance on your own. Today, you keep balancing and moving forward.

You fall and you get up with that same smile. Since that afternoon I knew that you were made to fly. Happy Birthday my love. I am sending you this hug to London to tell you how much I enjoy being your father. A little piece of me became a woman and it is the best thing that has happened to meArjona wrote to Adria along with this photo of the successful Hollywood actress.

For her part, the young woman did not take long to respond to that beautiful confession of the sweet deception, with the following message: “I love you so much daddy”, accompanied by a heart.

Adria, who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where her mom is from, began his career singing like his father, but then preferred to lean towards acting landing a place in the coveted mecca of cinema: Hollywood.

While his brother, Ricardo Junior, preferred behind the scenes and is his father’s right-hand man in Metamorphosis, the company that the Guatemalan singer founded when he decided to become independent and terminate his contract with Sony Music.

Arjona’s relationship with her two older children was not always as close as at this time. Although love was never lacking, they both had to live the scandalous divorce of his parents, where they were accused from domestic violence, to infidelity and mental problems. Today, those years were already very far away and they are very close, and they share absolutely everything.

