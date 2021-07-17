Ricardo Alexander Márquez Padilla- Times of deception

In times of universal deception, say the

truth becomes a revolutionary act.

George Orwell

They have deceived us from the beginning. They told us they were change. That they would seek reconciliation. That they would bring justice and equity to all corners of the country. That they would end inequality and the privileges of a few. That under his government they would seek to “establish an authentic democracy.” That they were going to “banish corruption from the country.”

Now we know that they were empty words. Lies to disguise complexes and hatred. That his intention was simply to acquire and retain power.

That his speech was riddled with falsehoods and half-truths. Of stories that help to tell a story where the incapable and dishonest are the heroes, the saviors of the people. That they are the ones who help the most disadvantaged, while in reality they are their executioners.

They are the ones who leave them without medicine, who allow criminals to impose their law and their candidates. Those who are the founders of a new corruption that does not need scapegoats, the “video” scandals kill themselves with catchy phrases in the morning, even if they are obvious.

There is no longer a real division of powers and the autonomy of constitutional bodies is put in check every day.

Mexico has no less poor than three years ago. Nor is it more fair. It is certainly not safer. Privileges continue in the same – or worse – way, they just changed hands. Gasoline has continued to rise and we have worse public services. The forgotten are still the forgotten.

And they keep fooling us. Now they tell us that they are not responsible for absolutely anything. That the culprits are others, some villains that do not exist. Invisible entities that serve to justify the national disaster to which they have led the country since July 3, 2018 – yes, since their victory.

It cannot be denied, they are convincing. His words, plagued with grudges and poisoned with fear, ring in ears that are thirsty to find relief from decades of injustice, even if they are lies. Without realizing its contradictions, the victims are the ones who empower their oppressors. Those who despise the institutions and the democracy that brought them to power. Those that justify repressive and dictatorial regimes such as Cuba or Venezuela. What they impose on candidates like Macedonian Salgado. Who defend pedophiles like the deputy Saul Huerta.

For them, the least of it is the truth. What is important is perception and false popularity. Smoke screens. Turn our attention to superfluous issues such as the presidential plane or the opposition journalists or the Spaniards who came to conquer us 500 years ago. And the rest is the least.

But power attracts. For this reason, for many it is better to close their eyes and support the regime. Benefit from the crumbs that are released from the pulpit of the imperial presidency. It is dangerous to raise your voice and tell the truth. It implies putting oneself in the center of the attacks of the State organs that are at the disposal of the King of the Palace.

These are times of deception and, in times of deception, silence is an accomplice. Telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

* Master in Public Administration from Harvard University and professor at the Universidad Panamericana.

Twitter: @ralexandermp