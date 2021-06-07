RIC, the new headache for telcos | News | Infrastructures

The O-RAN Alliance aims to modify the implementation of the Radio Access Network (RAN), orienting itself towards more smart, virtualized and multi-vendor. By unbundling software from hardware and developing standardized interfaces and open designs, a flexible and agile network architecture is expected to help operators save total cost of ownership (TCO) and deliver optimized quality to end users. After much research, the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) platform and the corresponding development of xAPPs / rAPPs they have been defined as the main focus of attention for the telco industry. Open RAN RIC will alter the status quo and create new opportunities for a broader ecosystem to join this market segment. As it is, according to Abi Research, RIC’s standard implementation will dominate the market around 2024 and 2025.

“The O-RAN Alliance specified the RIC framework and corresponding interfaces for both non-Real-Time and near-Real-Time for this platform with the intention of addressing the ever-increasing network service requirements of different verticals and complex RAN operations through automation “, details Jiancao Hou, Senior Analyst for Mobile Network Infrastructure and 5G at the consultancy. “The separation of RIC functionality according to different timescales (ie, no RT and almost RT) is intended to facilitate a large reduction in development and deployment costs, and to help drive standardization and expand the ecosystem of timely manner “. Furthermore, “the design of the non-RT RIC functionality in a service management and orchestration (SMO) platform, but not in the RAN itself, makes it possible to ensure access to contextual information and the coordinated optimization of radioelectric resources and policies. network “.

RIC, the new telco headache.

Building on this advancement, the analytics firm summarizes a list of promising application use cases for RIC in three main categories, including proactive management of radio resources, mass optimization of multiple inputs and multiple outputs (MIME) and interference mitigation, and other systematic applications such as end-to-end network outage (end-to-end network slicing), the monitoring of the key performance indicator (KPI) and anomaly detection. This list can be expanded, depending on whether the implementation environment is specific to the consumer market or the business environment, with projects such as high precision channel positioning and estimation, and energy savings.

In addition to the standardization activities of the O-RAN Alliance regarding open interfaces and reference designs, many developments and field tests have been carried out in collaboration with ecosystem partners to verify solutions and configure a new business model reinvention scenario. For example, the initiative ONF SD-RAN, is building an open source O-RAN compliant software-defined RIC platform and a set of xAPPs to test the feasibility of the solution. Meanwhile, in cooperation with many Tier 1 operators, radio providers, and system integrators, the subgroup TIP RIA has focused on accelerating multi-vendor RIC solutions and identifying the most promising application use cases.

RIC solution development is expanding rapidly, but the new approach may not dominate global deployment in the next 2-3 years due to ongoing standardization and the lack of a mature application ecosystem. Small and niche network scenarios such as home, rural, host neutral, and private network segments could be a good starting point for smaller providers. “Driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) technology and increasing demands for data analytics, intelligent control and automation of RAN will lead to more efficient network operation and revenue streams.” qualifies the manager. However, “before that happens, stakeholders need to take on more active roles to test and verify the solution in terms of network reliability, security and performance,” Hou concludes.