Ric Flair WWE talks about what the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is for him

Ric Flair WWE talks about what the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is for him and says that the fight of Orton vs Edge will never be.

What is the best fight in history?

WWE is promoting the Randy Orton vs. Edge match as the best match ever. For Ric Flair it is impossible that this fight is the best in history. For the Nature Boy the best fight in history is one in which he is the protagonist. He believes, with complete certainty, that the best fight in history is the one in which he faced Ricky Steamboat for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

The hall of fame member went to the Twitter social network to comment on it.

Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver pic.twitter.com/6AqJ0LvN7j – Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 10, 2020

Edge and Randy think they are going to have the best fight ever? Maybe they haven’t seen my confrontation with Ricky Steamboat? That is the best fight in history. What does the WWE universe think? #greateswrestlingmatch «

These were his statements.

It is very curious, since Vince speak Ric Flair was recently in the company of the fight between Edge and Orton in a very positive way and making a prediction for Orton. He said it was going to be a very good fight and he praised both the viper, his favorite, and the top opportunist.

We will see if it is the best fight in history as WWE is promoting it. Ric Flair is clear that it will not be and the truth is that it is very complicated that it is, due to the situation we live in and the age of the two fighters who are not at their best. But hey, until we see it, we won’t know.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.