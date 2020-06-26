WWE discovered many positive cases of coronavirus in the company. The number could be around more than 30 confirmed at this point. Some superstars have stated that they will not be returning and that includes Ric Flair.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will not return to WWE due to coronavirus concerns. They have to think about their families. Sami Zayn also stays at home. They’ll probably be joined by more names soon who don’t want to risk catching COVID-19.

Ric Flair will not return due to large Covid-19 outbreak at company

The Wrestling News portal reports that Ric Flair will not be on any of the future television recordings. This occurs after news reports of all positive coronavirus cases are released at the WWE Performance Center.

The 71-year-old WWE Hall of Fame Member has appeared on RAW for the past two weeks. It is likely to be his last live appearance for a long time.

Ric Flair is reported to have shown no symptoms of COVID-19, but the company is unwilling to take a chance, due to its previous health problems, and old age. Furthermore, it is said that “only people with a high executive rank in the company have access to the complete list of those who tested positive. This list has not been shared with anyone else. “

We will have to see when Ric Flair returns to WWE television. His next appearance is likely to be via satellite unless things change at the WWE Performance Center.

