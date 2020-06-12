The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is just around the corner. That’s right, the Randy Orton vs Edge fight will take place this Sunday at the WWE Backlash 2020 PPV and there is quite a lot of expectation given the notoriety of the Superstars who will compete and the large amount of hype that WWE has given to the fight, since they have He’s been promoting like no other match for the past five years.

Although Edge himself has recognized that it is an exaggeration of WWE and Vince McMahon that the fight bears the best fight in the history of wrestling., We will have to wait what they show us this Sunday, since WWE already recorded the combat last Sunday hours before NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

“There is no best fight of all time. Vince McMahon is a promoter and he is promoting a show, as is his job, but he is exaggerating. For me, there is no best fight of all time. There never will be. And that takes the pressure off me right away. When I found out about the promotion, it made me laugh because I didn’t take it seriously. ”

Randy Orton vs Edge

The doubly legendary Ric Flair spoke with Sportskeeda and let him know who is going in this fight and here we tell you:

“I think until Edge is physically one hundred percent Orton will be on top. I think Randy is going to win the match, by several points. It could be physical problems, or fatigue“

Could it be that Ric Flair did not see the fight they both gave us at WrestleMania 36? Who knows, maybe he just got out of bed and said anything randomly.

