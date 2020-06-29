Ric Flair is a superstar of superstar and a man whose fame broke all barriers and inspired many. The Nature Boy has been widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and many have it on their Pro-Wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Flair’s career has produced some quality wrestling, including numerous classics at WrestleMania. However, the Nature Boy believes he has never had a good fight on the biggest stage of all.

Ric Flair thinks he hasn’t had a good WrestleMania fight

In an interview with the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, Flair was asked to choose her favorite WrestleMania match. Flair said he had never had a fight from Mania that could live up to what he thinks it could deliver.

Flair said he could have had a good fight with Randy Savage at WrestleMania VIII, but said Macho Man’s mind was concerned about his marital problems with his ex-wife, Ms. Elizabeth.

No, I don’t think he had a good fight for Mania. Nothing that Ric Flair could accomplish. I think it could have been really good with Randy [Savage] but I was so worried. That was the last time he and Liz were together. That day was the last time they were together: they separated. They did not live together at the time. I’m not 100 percent sure what the exact living conditions were, but, as far as I know, they weren’t together and Randy was very upset. We got over it and it was fine. But I never wanted to be remembered for that fight in any way.

Regardless, Flair ended by saying that her last WWE match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 is her favorite Mania match. He said that lack of self-confidence haunted him after the fight and that it might have been better if someone like his current wife Wendy had been in his life at the time.

Well that would be my favorite fight with Shawn, of course. But once again, I had no confidence in myself in that ring and it made it so easy for me. But once again, I came out of that ring saying to myself, “Why couldn’t it have been me alone for 30 minutes?” I have no pain or discomfort. I already know that I’m a cosmetic nightmare upon entering, so that’s on your mind. But being so preoccupied with not being good that you forget something you normally do, was not in it. Then I was great. I had a couple of beers and it was Ric Flair. But it is one of those things that is impossible to explain and I have tried a thousand times. Until you have felt that feeling of self-confidence … Right now, Wendy is sitting with me and Wendy is talking to me like Hunter used to. ‘You need to know who you are …’ But if I had had someone with Wendy’s approach to me, you know, where I was happy and happy and in love and that was one side of my life that I could lean on. than trying to be Ric Flair all the time would have been much better for much longer.

You can listen to Flair’s clip talking about her WrestleMania story here:

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.