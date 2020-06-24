Ric Flair recently had an interview with WrestlingInc and spoke about Randy Orton in particular. Flair talked about how Orton has grown as a superstar and how proud he is of Orton’s evolution.

16-time world champion Ric Flair talked about how Randy Orton is so good without even thinking about it. He also says that his former faction partner in Evolution is at his best right now and that at 40, it’s the age when even Flair had peaked.

Well, I said to Randy the other day, ‘Randy, the struggles I had that everyone likes so well, even though we had millions of them, were when I turned 40. I was 40 when Steamboat was 35 and we did our trilogy. Right? ‘Randy just turned 40. I said,: You’re turning 40 and you’re on top, you know?

Speaking of Randy Orton, Ric Flair stated that The Viper was always natural when it comes to WWE. He says the former WWE champion has so much experience under his belt that he doesn’t even have to think about it.

She then compared Orton to daughter Charlotte Flair, saying that Orton is like Charlotte in terms of his quick ability to learn and act in the ring. He gives Randy Orton the edge, though, saying he can do all of that in a shorter amount of time.

Ric Flair comparing Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

Randy has always been that good, but I think he’s into it now. He is very, very, very involved with his family until that age, he has fought with so many people and has been in the ring so much that he can turn to everything he has seen and experienced and is there. You don’t have to think about it. He is that good right now. It’s like Charlotte but doing it in a shorter amount of time.

Both Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair are the sons of legendary WWE superstars and had wrestling in their family. Both superstars have been quick learners and almost immediately reached the top after joining WWE.

Charlotte Flair has taken some time off and will probably not return until 2021. For her part, we will see Randy Orton have a rivalry with the Big Show, in which Edge recovers.

