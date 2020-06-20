French striker Franck Ribéry has yet to overcome disappointment which for him meant not winning the Ballon d’Or in 2013, despite being the great favorite. Speaking to DAZN in Germany, the current Fiorentina player could not hide his bitterness when recalling that experience and his third final place, despite having won the Champions League, the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Club World Cup with the Bayern Munich consecutively in the same season.

06/19/2020

Act at 20:56

CEST

.

Asked about this issue by his former teammate Luca Toni, the veteran French forward explained that « What can you do more than reach the maximum to win the Ballon d’Or? If you win everything and you have done the most humanly possible on and off the field, both in the club and in the national team, « he recalled with disappointment.

Ribéry was third in 2013 behind Cristiano and Messi | .

injustice

Ribéry already described as injustice in 2018 his third position final in that edition of the Ballon d’Or, behind the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Leo Messi, who occupied first and second position, respectively.