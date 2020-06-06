The exteniente Fernando de los Santos, known as La Soga, riddled with bullets last Wednesday in front of his residence in the Gurabo sector, north of Santiago, would have survived five other attacks, according to data provided by police authorities.

In 2001, in an operation where members of the National Police were chasing alleged criminals in the Los Ciruelitos sector, north of Santiago, La Soga was shot in the chest, but although he fell to the ground, the bulletproof vest protected him. .

In that operation one of the alleged criminals died, another was wounded in his legs and two more were detained.

On that occasion, the National Police stated that he would have been one of the criminals “who confronted the Police”.

Years later, unknown assailants shot on Gregorio Luperón Avenue in Santiago, a bus that the ex-officer was driving while on his way to the Jacagua police station, near his residence, where he was the postmaster.

Of that attack, La Soga survived because it managed to dodge its attackers by cutting paths until it reached the barracks it commanded, where it received protection from the other agents under its command.

In 2004, the former officer, who led the fearsome police team called “the Death Squad”, along with other policemen were looking for an alleged criminal in the La Otra Banda sector of this city, received a stone in the head, but he was not injured because he had a protective helmet.

In early 2019, unidentified individuals partially burned a jeepeta of his property, which was parked in the canopy of his residence, and then fired several shots, most of them in the air.

On that occasion, neighbors who refused to identify themselves, stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning and that they heard the voice of a man who would have yelled, “Get the hottie out.”

Many defend it

In the central area of ​​Los Pepines, many people remember him and say that when he was active in the Police, he kept criminals at bay.

“I remember that here was a thief who had everyone in distress, he even stole from me, because he violated my grocery store door at night, or at dawn, I imagine, I was not present,” he emphasized. a comerciant.

He revealed that the merchants and people of the Pepines complained to the Police and that the deserter lieutenant intercepted him, hit him on the head with a pistol and that he would have warned him that he was not in the Police to arrest anyone, but to kill .