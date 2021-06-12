Ribamontán al Mar receives Torina

06/12/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 5:00 p.m. the meeting of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which they will measure forces at Ribamontan and to Torina in the Barceñuela.

The Ribamontán al Mar comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Guarnizo in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the nine games played so far and have managed to score 18 goals for and 50 against.

For his part, Torina was imposed on Corner 3-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Rooster, Jairo Y Bustamante, so it aims to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Ribamontán al Mar. Before this match, the Torina they had won in four of the nine games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a score of 36 goals for and 45 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Ribamontán al Mar he has achieved a balance of two defeats and two draws in four games played in his field, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Torina has won once and lost twice in their four games played, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to Ribamontán al Mar to try and break the statistics.

In the past there have been other clashes in the Barceñuela and the results are a victory, a defeat and two draws in favor of the Ribamontán al Mar. Likewise, the locals have a total of three consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they faced the Ribamontan and the Torina in this tournament it was in February 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the visiting team is ahead of the Ribamontán al Mar with a difference of 15 points. The Ribamontán al Mar He arrives at the meeting with 18 points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For his part, the Torina it has 33 points and ranks fourth in the competition.