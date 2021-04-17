Ribamontán al Mar and Solares distribute the points after drawing one

04/17/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

The match played this Saturday at the Barceñuela and who faced the Ribamontan and to Solar it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. After the result obtained, Galizano’s team was placed in tenth position, while the Solar, for his part, is ninth at the end of the meeting.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

In the second period, luck came for the visiting team, who knew how to take advantage of the opportunity and managed to open the scoring with a goal from Aaron Besoy in the 63rd minute. Galizano’s team tied thanks to the success of Pelayo in minute 82, ending the confrontation with the score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Ribamontan who entered the game were Ibanez, Brice, Movie Y Saul Martinez replacing Perojo, Gonzalez, Jonatan Cuesta Y Martinez, while changes in the Solar They were Mandicute, From the source, Touch Y Lion, who entered to replace Curly, Gadi, Antonio Y Aaron Besoy.

The referee admonished Perojo, Jonatan Cuesta Y Cagigal by the Ribamontan already Bada, Curly, Pablo Raba Y Mandicute by the ancestral team.

With this result, both teams are left with 13 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Ribamontán al Mar will play against him Barreda Football away from home, while the Solar will face at home against Barquereño.

Data sheetRibamontán al Mar:Quevedo, Cagigal, Alex, Piedralba, Gonzalez (Brice, min.61), Pelayo, Martinez (Saúl Martínez, min.77), Jonatan Cuesta (Peli, min.77), Castanedo, Perojo (Ibañez, min.61) and MarioSolar:Samperio, Quintana, Pablo Raba, Pablo Zurita, Fernandez, Crespo (Mandicute, min.72), Pepo, Bada, Gadi (De La Fuente, min.72), Aaron Besoy (Leon, min.88) and Antonio (Toca, min.83)Stadium:BarceñuelaGoals:Aaron Besoy (0-1, min. 63) and Pelayo (1-1, min. 82)