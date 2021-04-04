Ribadumia takes the three points against As Pontes (1-2)

04/04/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

The Ribadumia got a win against him As Pontes by 1-2 during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the O Poboado. After the game, the Ribadumia It is fourth with 29 points and the Pontés team tenth with 19 points at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Ribadumia, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Hugo Soto in the 23rd minute. As Pontes thanks to the goal of Miraz in the 33rd minute, ending the first half with a 1-1 on the spotlight.

After the break came the goal for the Ribadumian team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival thanks to a new goal Hugo Soto, thus completing a double close to the conclusion, in 87, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-2.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the As Pontes will play his match against him Ourense out of home. For his part, Ribadumia will play in his fief his match against him Vista Alegre Student.

Data sheetAs Pontes:Vázquez, Pablo Fraga, Manu Moya, Seoane, Rodriguez, Adrián, David García, Oscar Martinez (Quique, min.64), Leonardo, Mitogo (Rubén Pardo, min.78) and MirazRibadumia:Roberto Pazos, Abal, Carlos Pérez, Domingo, Fernández, Santi, Martinez, Monchito, Oscar, Hugo Soto and Rubén CerqueirasStadium:O PoboadoGoals:Hugo Soto (0-1, min. 23), Miraz (1-1, min. 33) and Hugo Soto (1-2, min. 87)