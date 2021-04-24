Ribadumia get the victory against CSD Arzua with a win (3-0)

04/24/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

The Ribadumia signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Arzua during the match held in the Municipal A Senra this Saturday, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Ribadumia came with the desire to regain the path of victory after losing the last game against the Viveiro CF by a score of 1-0. For his part, CSD Arzua came from beating 2-0 at home at Ourense in the last game held. With this marker, the Ribadumian set is fifth, while the Arzua he is third after the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for him Ribadumia, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal A Senra with a bit of Abal at 20 minutes. The local team joined again, distancing themselves by making it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Charles near the conclusion, at 43. After this, the first period ended with a 2-0 score.

In the second half luck came for the Ribadumian team, which increased its advantage with a goal of Sunday on the verge of the end, in 86, thus ending the match with a final result of 3-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Ribadumia who entered the game were Cheri, Martinez, Carlos perez, Count Y Ruben Cerqueiras replacing Giraldez, Fran Matos, Hugo Soto, Fernandez Y Santi, while changes in the Arzua They were Pedro Delgado, Miguez Y Sources, who entered to replace Taboada, Knoll Y Vazquez.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three for Hugo Soto, Abal Y Paul, from the local team and two for Iker Y Dani white, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Ribadumia he gets 32 points and the Arzua with 35 points.

On the following day the team of Luis Carro Rey will face against Paiosaco-Irons, Meanwhile he CSD Arzua de Javi Rey will be measured against him Ourense.

Data sheetRibadumia:Roberto Pazos, Abal, Domingo, Santi (Rubén Cerqueiras, min.81), Fernández (Conde, min.81), Pablo, Oscar, Fran Matos (Martinez, min.56), Hugo Soto (Carlos Pérez, min.71) , Charles and Giraldez (Cheri, min.56)CSD Arzua:Raúl Marqueta, Queiruga, Vazquez (Fuentes, min.77), Jorge Tomé, Brais P., Marcos García, Otero (Miguez, min.45), Iker, Vivito, Dani Blanco and Taboada (Pedro Delgado, min.45)Stadium:Municipal A SenraGoals:Abal (1-0, min. 20), Charles (2-0, min. 43) and Domingo (3-0, min. 86)