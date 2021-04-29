Ribadumia beats Student Vista Alegre 2-0 and takes all three points

04/28/2021 at 10:41 PM CEST

The Ribadumia added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Student this wednesday in the Municipal A Senra. The Ribadumia came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 3-0 at CSD Arzua. On the part of the visiting team, the Vista Alegre Student reaped a tie to one against the Boat, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat the Vista Alegre Student was in ninth position at the end of the game, while the Ribadumia is fifth.

The game started in a positive way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Ruben Cerqueiras In the 14th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Ribadumia, who increased his scoring account with respect to his rival through a goal of Sunday at 72 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Ribadumia gave entrance to Martinez, Fernandez, Paco Reigosa, Count Y Santi for Fran Matos, Hugo Soto, Giraldez, Ruben Cerqueiras Y Carlos perez, Meanwhile he Student gave entrance to Castro, Ruben Marquez, Freiria Y Vilas for Dieguito, Bugallo, Salgado Y Suso.

The referee admonished Giraldez Y Carlos perez by the Ribadumia already Catú, Sebas, Bugallo, Diego Y Ruben Marquez by the estradense team.

With this result, the Ribadumia he gets 32 points and the Student with 24 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Paiosaco-Irons, Meanwhile he Vista Alegre Student will play against him Pontellas.

Data sheetRibadumia:Roberto Pazos, Abal, Giraldez (Paco Reigosa, min.59), Hugo Soto (Fernández, min.59), Rubén Cerqueiras (Conde, min.78), Fran Matos (Martinez, min.59), Carlos Pérez (Santi, min.86), Domingo, Charles, Pablo and OscarVista Alegre Student:Cristopher, Bugallo (Rubén Marquez, min.58), Catú, Diego, Sebas, Manu Rodríguez, Emilio, Suso (Vilas, min.77), Chiño, Dieguito (Castro, min.58) and Salgado (Freiria, min.77 )Stadium:Municipal A SenraGoals:Rubén Cerqueiras (1-0, min. 14) and Domingo (2-0, min. 72)