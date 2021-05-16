Ribadumia and As Pontes divide the points and draw 2-2

05/16/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

The Ribadumia and the As Pontes tied at two in the match held this Sunday in the Municipal A Senra. The Ribadumia wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-2 loss in the previous match against Fisterra. On the part of the visiting team, the As Pontes he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the Ourense. After the score, the Ribadumian team was placed in fifth position, while the As Pontes, for his part, is tenth at the end of the meeting.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Ribadumia, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Fran Fandiño in minute 19. However, the As Pontes in minute 30 he reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from David garcia, concluding the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The second period started in a positive way for the Ribadumiense team, who managed to get ahead in the light with a new goal from Fran Fandiño, which achieved a double in this way moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. However, the pontés team achieved the tie through another goal of David garcia, thus achieving a double close to the conclusion, in 89. Finally, the match ended with a 2-2 score.

At the moment, the Ribadumia is left with 36 points and the As Pontes with 21 points.

The next day of the competition will face the Ribadumia away from home against him Vista Alegre Student, Meanwhile he As Pontes will face in his fief in front of the Ourense.

Data sheetRibadumia:Roberto Pazos, Abal, Giraldez, Fran Fandiño, Fernández, Fran Matos, Carlos Pérez, Domingo, Charles, Pablo and OscarAs Pontes:Bugy, Pájaro, Dani, Mitogo, Vilela, Miraz, Seoane, Alex Del Rio, Manu Moya, Adrián and LeonardoStadium:Municipal A SenraGoals:Fran Fandiño (1-0, min. 19), David García (1-1, min. 30), Fran Fandiño (2-1, min. 48) and David García (2-2, min. 89)