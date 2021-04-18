Rian Johnson has not directed The Mandalorian due to agenda issues

LucasFilm was so impressed with the work of Rian Johnson at the controls of “Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” who decided to continue their collaboration with Johnson by giving him his own trilogy of films so that he would have complete freedom to do whatever he wanted. This trilogy seems to be still in development but progresses slowly due to the director’s obligations to the other projects they have in mind, a conflict that has also prevented him from working on “The Mandalorian.”

The first Star Wars live action series has behind the cameras an unenviable technical team, with names like Deborah Chow (who is now working on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series), Rick Famuyiwa or Taika Waititi, with the directorial debut proper for actress Bryce Dallas Howard and a couple of chapters for Peyton Reed, who we know from the Ant-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there were plans to have Johnson for some of the episodes.

In a recent interview with the journalist Sariah Wilson, Johnson explains that he was asked to direct a chapter of “The Mandalorian” but that, despite the desire, he had other commitments that made it impossible. The journalist explains it this way on her Twitter account:

I asked Rian [Johnson] if he had considered directing an episode of ‘The Mandalorian’. He told me that he was dying, but that for him the problem was the calendar. He’s been writing ‘Knives Out 2’ and now he’s going straight to record it, so it would be a matter of finding some time to rest and do it. He says that he has spoken with [guionista y productor] Dave Filoni about it. He has visited the set during the first season. She says it’s great and I told her I was very jealous. He saw Baby Yoda months before his reveal. He said he was fascinated by the way they were filming the series. He asked me if I had seen behind-the-scenes footage (of course I had). He explained to me that when he was standing there in that space and they made the movement of moving the camera and the perspective on the screen changed, he almost fell to the ground. It makes you dizzy. It is like virtual reality. It is fascinating and it feels so real when you are standing there. It’s very interesting to see how that translates to the screen.

The technology that is being talked about is obviously the StageCraft, a large vault that allows to project scenarios that are ultra-realistic in the camera without the need to add everything for special effects.

As he comments, Johnson is currently fully involved with the sequel to “Backstabbing”, so it remains to be seen if the stars align and the filmmaker can find a niche to return to this galaxy so, so far away before embarking on his own trilogy. Currently “The Mandalorian” is on a “little hiatus” to allow “The Book of Boba Fett” to premiere this year, the series will return with its third season next year.