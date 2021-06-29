Rian Johnson has got down to work with ‘Stabs 2’

Review of ‘Daggers in the back’

The writer and director Rian Johnson has posted the first photo from the set of Knives Out 2 to let us know that the movie has started filming as scheduled. The image, posted on Johnson’s Twitter, shows a camera near the sea with a typical Greek village in the background. Some additional photos were also released of cast members Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Daniel Craig filming a scene.

“AND … WE’RE OUT! The first day of filming the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the kind and patient people here in Greece for allowing us to do all this murder on their peaceful shores.”

We still don’t know much about Mr. Blanc’s next film. The only thing that has been known and confirmed with this notice from the filmmaker is that filming is taking place in Greece.

In addition to Hudson, Hahn and Craig, the star-studded cast of ‘Daggers 2’ includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle monáe Y Leslie Odom Jr. Johnson will return to write and direct the second film, with a third installment already confirmed after a $ 469 million deal with Netflix. The director of “The Last Jedi” seems more than happy to keep the franchise, as the filmmaker apparently already finished writing the script for “Knives Out 3” even before production began on the second film.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition to receiving critical acclaim for its unique take on the crime genre, ‘Back Daggers’ grossed $ 311 million worldwide against a budget of $ 40 million, making it a commercial success. The first film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 92 Academy Awards, another indicator of why the sequels became so valuable and why the film is so highly anticipated.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We still do not know when this second part will be released on Netflix. However, as filming begins as scheduled, we can expect a release date announcement on the platform in the coming months.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io