Free stories lasting 3 to 7 minutes, with educational themes, playful narration and encouraging play at home. This is the proposal of the podcast “Histórias do Solzinho”, which starts today on Spotify and will soon be available on Apple and Google Podcast platforms. Always with two new episodes a week to help parents with their children at home during the pandemic.

This is the first time that the mascot Solzinho, who came to life in the 90s by cartoonist Maurício de Souza, will tell stories to the little ones all over the country. “These are difficult times and it is essential that we continue to support parents with their children at home. We are innovating and creating actions since the beginning of social isolation to make this moment as light as possible with a lot of fun “, says Ri Happy Group CEO, Héctor Núnez. “The stories are very creative and the narration is done by Solzinho himself to enchant the whole family”, he highlights.

Another initiative was thinking about the birthday parties that are being canceled, so the chain decided to guarantee the celebration even if in digital form. The Happy Party website (https://www.rihappy.com.br/happyfesta) is already on the air with several tips for setting up an unforgettable digital party for children. According to the Group’s marketing director, Emilia Velloso, the script includes the creation of a virtual invitation, online tools to gather friends, a birthday list to share with guests and various content to liven up the party, such as musical playlists. “We also prepared a special surprise: the person in charge registers the child’s name and a cell phone number to receive a personalized congratulation from Solzinho on the birthday via audio on WhatsApp”, reveals the director.

The Ri Happy Group continues to lead the Brazilian toy market in the period of combating COVID-19 and in its mission to stimulate child development through play.

Website: http://www.rihappy.com.br

