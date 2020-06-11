SAnd there was a news that the public received with pleasure in this 2020, it was the virtual hug and the words of forgiveness that Vakeró and Don Miguelo staged, after the latter took the first step, last April, and extended a branch of olive tree when publishing that “from now on with Manuel Varet Mars there is no thorn that pushes me”.

Vakeró decided to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with his old friend and again the friendship flowed.

“I felt happy because I knew that his words were sincere and with that same sincerity I responded, and thank God we have resumed our friendship and we speak every day,” he says of the case.

After this episode the artist felt deep relief. So one day he woke up with the motivation to also make peace with Miguel Ángel Taveras, known as “Bombón”, an urban music worker, a friend with whom he had had differences.

With Santiago Matías

Anyone who knows the history of the beginnings of Vakeró and Santiago Matías “Alofoke” will know that there was a special chemistry between them that had very good results at work. In the fight to position themselves in the market, both achieving a beautiful friendship, the one that has been broken and thrown into the sack of oblivion for years.

Regarding a possible reunion with Matías, Vakeró confessed to being willing to take the first step, if Santiago so wishes. In fact, he revealed that he had already done it once when they met at the airport and approached him to show him that his daughter Isabella had just been born to him and that he was going to see her for the first time, since he was traveling at the time of her birth.

“I told him to take off my glove, I’m only at work and I do it for them by showing him a photo of my daughter,” he said.

On the cause of the distancing, Vakeró also maintained that the fruit of his immaturity and that of a third person who stood between them was the result of the breakup of their friendship. “Also that person, like me, we acted with little maturity. Today I know that if we had the chance to return time we would not allow that, “he said.

Vakeró did not describe Matías as an ungrateful person. She related that she always saw him as a person with a lot of vision. “Foke projected things for me, he was always with me on the stage, supporting the songs. A cycle passed that we had to complete and it had to end that way. ”

Its music

“The singer of rappers”, as he is called, from the beginning embraced the flag of producing consumable music in all markets. Seasoned by reggae, he burst into his Rastafarian style, achieving a musical product with which he prevailed in a diverse audience.

Today, after more than ten years of career, he continues to bet on the best, but not on trends in fashionable sounds (as he prefers to call urban music), which remains for a while in popular taste and with questionable quality.

With his new album “Casa Nostra”, a complete rap production, he also preferred to go for the best. He recognized that the public was expecting a “tiraera” with this proposal, a modality that he will not embrace because he no longer believes in that style of music.

Knowing what is consumed in the market, the expectations that Manuel has with this album is that his children feel proud of what he did with the music. “I decided to make music out of feeling, music that says something … I know the time will come when good music will be given its fair value.”

Vakeró is the father of nine children. As it says: head of a great family. Economically many people depend on him and the punch and the work he does on stage.

The singer assures that he has never lacked anything in the economic part, the one that “religiously” meets his children.

KEYS

Santiago Matías.

“Santiago for me continues being the person that I knew more than 11 years ago. I acknowledge that he has known how to manage his career as an entrepreneur, producer or whatever he wants to be called, by the path he understood, ”said Vakeró, acknowledging that the producer has not harmed him or his artistic career.

Heidy Brown.

Regarding what happened with Heidy Brown, the video clip “Mi loca” and her opposition to broadcasting, she acknowledged that she exposed the video on her YouTube channel without seeing it before. “I always thought she would agree because we decided to put up the images that she considered.”

Don Miguelo.

The result of the reconciliation between Vakeró and Don Miguel is already beginning to bear fruit. They record a new song together, the one Lirico en la Casa is producing. The cut does not have a title yet, but it is a single with which he will seal his friendship with his colleague from San Francisco de Macorís.