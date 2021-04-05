RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Breaks Her Silence Amid Legal Scandal

The Manhattan US Attorney Audrey strauss stated in a press release that the reality TV personality and her assistant “allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam” from 2012 until March 2021.

The Manhattan US Attorney added that both of them, along with other unidentified co-conspirators, were “motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.” Most of the victims were allegedly over the age of 55.

On Friday, April 2, Jen and Stuart both pleaded not guilty to the charges during a virtual arraignment. However, a judge ordered the Bravo star to put up a $ 1 million bond, stating, “There is a risk of flight here. It’s not insubstantial. I’m going to release her on the following conditions: I am going to require a personal recognizance bond of $ 1 million. I am going to require $ 250,000 to secure that bond in cash or property. “

Per the judge’s orders, she has one week to comply.

Both Jen and Stuart could each face up to 50 years in prison if they are convicted.