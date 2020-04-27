Hired by Coritiba in the beginning of 2020, defender Rhodolfo talked about his expectations for the season and the training routine during the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the need for social isolation, athletes have been working from home, aiming at least to maintain their fitness for when competitions return.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, Rhodolfo has been with his family in a farm in Barra do Jacaré, interior of Paraná. The defender says he is taking advantage of the period to enjoy the company of his wife and children.

Rhodolfo demonstrates confidence with Coxa’s future (Photo: Disclosure / Coritiba)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“Social isolation made me free myself from my cell phone. I spent a lot of time messing around, watching news, social networks and replying to messages. Now I see a few times a day, I answer a few messages and I’m trying to enjoy every minute with my family. my kids and I like it with my wife, because I know that when we get back to training we’ll have a tough routine “, he said.

In addition to leisure, the Coxa player has taken advantage of the space on the site for training: “I am a player who depends a lot on my strength. So I have a training routine. Here on the site I have a good space and also run after the my kids is not easy. They both look like fast attackers “.

Rhodolfo’s start at Coritiba has been positive. After all, the defender is one of the team’s top scorers in the Paranaense Championship, with three goals. For the player, the expectation is to continue with the good performance when the competitions return.

“I know that the initial role of a defender is to defend, but scoring goals is also very important. I started 2020 by helping Coritiba in this sense and I hope to keep that in the sequence of the season. We have a strong squad, a passionate crowd and we know that it is very difficult to beat us when we played at Couto Pereira. That’s why I believe in the rest of Coxa’s positive year “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette

