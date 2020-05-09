This Saturday, Rhode Island will be the first state in the northeast coalition to remove the quarantine. By removing quarantine, Rhode Island will allow multiple sites to reopen, but with certain restrictions. Although quarantine is lifted, everyone in Rhode Island must wear masks in public places.

Rhode Island becomes the first state in the northeastern United States’ coalition to lift its order to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday.

The measure will allow the reopening of retail stores and offices that are not critical, but with capacity limits, the state said. Elective medical procedures may also be resumed, Fox News reported.

“My goal is to get as many people back to work as quickly as possible without jeopardizing our public health and without having to go back to where we come from, which is shutting down our economy,” Governor Gina Raimondo said Thursday.

Earlier this week, I announced that I would be signing an executive order directing everyone in a public place – whether indoors or outdoors – to wear a cloth face covering. As a reminder, that order goes into effect today. https://t.co/nph234BhNd – Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) May 8, 2020

He was expected to sign an executive order Friday establishing the start of the first phase of reopening the Rhode Island economy, WPRI reported.

“We will be the first in the Northeast to lift the order to stay home before Massachusetts and Connecticut. We are in a better position, so we can lift our restrictions a little earlier, “Raimondo told CNN.

On her Twitter account, the Governor of Rhode Island wrote on Friday night: “Sunday is Mother’s Day, and I want to remind everyone that, although the order to stay home is up tomorrow (today Saturday), It is not yet time to gather in large groups. I know it is difficult to be apart from our loved ones, but I encourage everyone to find other ways to celebrate our mothers this year. ”

In a previous tweet, he stated: “Earlier this week, I announced that I would sign an executive order directing everyone in a public place, whether indoors or outdoors, to wear a face mask. As a reminder, that order is effective today. ”

Rhode Island, as of Friday, had 10,779 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 399 deaths, according to statistics.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and I want to remind everyone that while the stay at home order lifts tomorrow, it’s still not the time to gather in big groups. I know it’s hard to be apart from our loved ones, but I encourage everyone to find other ways to celebrate our moms this year. – Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) May 8, 2020

Hispanics, the second group hardest hit by COVID-19 in Washington

Hispanics, many of them essential workers, have become the second ethnic group hardest hit by the coronavirus in the American capital after African-Americans, according to figures from the Mayor of the District of Columbia.

Statistics indicate that 5,899 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Washington DC, where there are already 304 deaths. Of the total number of patients, 2,793 have been identified as Afro-descendants or African-Americans and 1,283 as Latinos, a group that also includes 23 deaths.

The director of the Mayor’s Office for Latino Affairs, Jackie Reyes-Yanes, explained to Efe that “two factors” have been decisive for contagions among the Latino community.

“Most Latinos live together, housed in a one-room apartment where more than three or four people live; then, it is easy to catch it when there is no isolation, ”explained the official, whose office serves as a bridge for Hispanics to be cared for and receive information in Spanish about the pandemic and other issues.