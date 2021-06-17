Rhode Island: law advances for undocumented immigrants to pay tuition as residents

A project that would allow immigrants, regardless of your status, pay tuition at Rhode Island public colleges and universities as if they were legal residents of the state, was approved this Wednesday by the state House of Representatives and now passed to the Senate.

The project presented by the legislator Grace Diaz allows undocumented students who attended high school for three or more consecutive years and who continue to reside in the state to access legal resident fees.

You must also have graduated from high school or receive a diploma equivalent to high school from Rhode Island and an affidavit is required that you have filed an application for lawful immigration status.

Supporters of the measure say it would give immigrant students who may be struggling in school an incentive to graduate and attend college or university, a statement from the Rhode Island General Assembly said.

🚨 Legislation Update! 🚨 The @RIHouseofReps will be voting for H5238 today! This is an important bill for many RI youth! Call or email your Legislator BEFORE 2PM and urge them to vote YES! @CASORhodeIsland @repgracediaz pic.twitter.com/xL9XjmLU4y – LPI @ RWU (@LPIRWU) June 16, 2021

“This is a subject that I am very passionate about. As someone who came to this country with very little, I know first-hand the opportunities that a good education can bring to someone who is willing to work hard ”, Representative Díaz said in the statement.

He added that “with limited skills-based jobs, improving college access is becoming a higher priority for everyone. We have a lot of untapped potential that has come to our state from all over the world. “

The legislator also appreciated that young people brought to this country as children should not be punished for actions beyond their control.

The Massachusetts Legislature is also evaluating a bill to make the payment of tuition at the public university more accessible to undocumented students, a step that other states such as New York and New Jersey have already taken.