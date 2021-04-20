RHOD Meets Dallas In This Hilarious Sneak Peek

It’s Dallas meets The Real Housewives of Dallas!

Don’t let the ’80s style fool you: RHOD can bring more drama than the fictional Ewing family any day. In this campy exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s new episode, the ladies of RHOD visit the famed Ewing Mansion at Southfork Ranch immortalized by hit 1980s soap opera Dallas. While some Housewives are star-struck, others aren’t impressed.

“Every Friday night, I would sit with my dad and we would watch the episode of Dallas when it aired,” mega-fan D’Andra Simmons you confess. “As long as that show was airing, we were talking about it.”

“I was born in 1980. I have zero relationship to the television show Dallas,” Stephanie hollman jokes. “However my husband is old and he has a relationship [with it]. ”

Of course the Ewing Mansion isn’t just an icon for vintage soap opera fans. “New York has MoMA, the Guggenheim. LA has the Getty. We have Southfork,” Simmons laughs.

“This is what people went crazy for back in the ’80s? Who knew,” Hollman counters.