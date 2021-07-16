Rhinoplasty, one of the most complex in plastic surgery

Rhinoplasty (nose surgery) is among the most requested plastic interventions; but, currently it goes beyond an aesthetic change in the patient. Héctor Milla Hinojosa, certified plastic surgeon and broad connoisseur of the subject, explains.

Rhinoplasty is one of the most complex surgeries because, in addition to aesthetics, it is intended for the patient to breathe better ”.

What is complex about rhinoplasty?

Milla Hinojosa points out that this intervention is of a reconstructive nature, “since hehe anatomy of the person is always changing, has individual and unique shapes and characteristics ”.

He reiterates that as in “any surgical maneuver, a rhinoplasty will bring with it the functional alteration, for this reason it is sought that patients not only look better but also improve their breathing”.

What types of rhinoplasty are there?

The plastic surgeon, who is part of the staff of the TJPlast clinic, in Tijuana, tells us that there are two types of rhinoplasty:

When it is open, the surgeon can observe the entire structure. I specialize in it ”.

Héctor Milla based on clinical data, 20% of the cases that are treated in your clinic are secondary, that is, that fix what others did wrong. And it is that in the environment of plastic surgeries there are many doctors who do not perform the interventions as they should be done.

To have a successful cosmetic operation, Dr. Héctor Milla points out, it is vital to have a team that accompanies the surgeon for any unforeseen event that may happen.

In the operating room, each person has a pre-established position, in case a complication arises; we have codes -blue, red-, at that moment each person controls their position, there is an order to deal with the complication; then it is carried out in an orderly, tested and established way ”, he mentions.

Milla Hinojosa’s professionalism has crossed borders. Serves a large number of national and United States patients. His experience has allowed him to serve people even from Hollywood, thus competing with California physicians.

