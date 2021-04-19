Rhino population on the rise in Nepal

Censuses every five years

The census, delayed a year by the coronavirus crisis, was carried out with GPS equipment, binoculars and cameras. Thus, the rhinos were counted through a direct observation method, where the counting team reached a distance of up to 100 meters from the animals. What’s more, around 250 people participated, among which were veterinarians, soldiers and enumerators.

The rhino population has increased in recent years thanks to conservation initiatives and the constant fight against poaching. However, the illegal trade in rhino horn remains a threat, especially in China and Southeast Asia for its alleged medicinal properties. About 26 rhinos died in Nepal last year, four of them due to poaching according to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation.